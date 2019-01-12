Tyron Woodley Rips Colby Covington For His ‘Pity Party’

Tyron Woodley isn’t feeling sorry for Colby Covington.

Many thought an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight title bout between champion Woodley and Covington was in the bag. At a time, Covington was the interim welterweight champion and he developed a feud with “The Chosen One.” Given that Woodley isn’t a strong draw on his own, many believed this match-up would bring in some solid pay-per-view numbers.

Tyron Woodley Sheds Few Tears For Colby Covington

UFC president Dana White expressed his discontent with Covington for undergoing nasal surgery instead of fighting Woodley at UFC 228 back in Sept. 2018. The title fight ended up going to Kamaru Usman. Speaking to The Mac Life, Woodley explained why he has no sympathy for Covington (via MMAMania.com):

”I think it’s hilarious he’s trying to get a pity party like someone’s going to come to his rescue. Everybody’s laughing at him. It’s funny that Colby had all that s**t to say. He had many chances to fight me and Dana finally, like I’m always getting called out, but for the first time Dana called him out, Colby had a chance to fight me in September and he didn’t do it. So … you can only take his f**king act for so long, eventually people are going to see what the real deal is.”

Woodley vs. Usman is set to take place on March 2 in the co-main event of UFC 235. If all goes well, Jon Jones will defend his light heavyweight gold against Anthony Smith in the main event. Stick with MMA News for the latest updates on UFC 235.

