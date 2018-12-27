Tyron Woodley & Colby Covington Trade Blame for Vanishing Fight

Earlier today, manager of welterweight title contender Kamaru Usman Ali Abdelaziz came forward to report that Kamaru Usman is 100%” getting the next crack at the welterweight champion. Abdelaziz told MMAjunkie Radio, “Usman signed a bout agreement. We signed a contract. 100%, Woodley is fighting Usman. Las Vegas. March 2.” Dana White would confirm that Kamaru Usman is indeed getting a title shot for his next fight, even if Tyron Woodley does not accept the fight.

Tyron Woodley reacted soon after realizing that his desired fight with Colby Covington appears to be on life support with a hit put out on it:

I asked my boss for one thing for Christmas! Didn’t see the bout agreement under my tree @ColbyCovMMA must have bitched out again! @ufc pic.twitter.com/dHmaRomFrT — Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) December 26, 2018

This of course got the attention of the outspoken Covington, who fired back, accusing Woodley of falling in line and not standing his grown if he does not stand firm in his commitment to fight Covington next:

Stop lying @TWooodley. You know @ufc never sent me anything. If they did, Id sign it live on @TMZ before the ink went dry dummy. Tell the truth. You have no power and you’re being a yes man… AGAIN. Go ahead and take the easy way out. Unlike you Im a man of my word. pic.twitter.com/nh4qh2K9Pe — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) December 26, 2018

If Woodley was not riled up before, Covington’s response certainly did the trick:

You are a bitch! You were suppose to fight me in Sept and let Till nearly get killed. You are the easy way out. And talked all that shit and bitching out. Quit trying to call shots I’m the king. Go kiss the boss’ ass so I can kick your ass and retired the non sense. https://t.co/abId2BQ13n — Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) December 26, 2018

If Kamaru Usman does indeed get the next title shot, do you believe either Tyron Woodley or Colby Covington is to blame for their fight being shelved?