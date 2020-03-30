Tyron Woodley & Colby Covington Want To Fight At UFC 249

Tyron Woodley and Colby Covington want to settle their differences on April 18.

The state of UFC 249 is in question. UFC president Dana White has been adamant about running the event on its planned date. This has proven to be difficult amid the COVID-19 crisis and has opened the UFC to criticism. The main event between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson is in doubt with Nurmagomedov being stuck in Russia where a travel ban is in effect.

Woodley & Covington Want To Fight On April 18

Colby Covington and Tyron Woodley expressed their desire to fight one another almost simultaneously. Here’s what Covington said on his Twitter account.

The offer still stands @ufc. I’ll go full Teddy Roosevelt & beat the breaks off @TWooodley live from The @WhiteHouse lawn! Save sports and make it free on @ESPN for the people! Im in such a giving mood I’ll even arrange a tour of the oval office for Tyrone, since Obama never did. — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) March 30, 2020

Just one minute later, Woodley posted the following.

@ufc Me vs Qweefington April 18th unless Tony wanna roll back up to his Ultimate Fighter weight for the bag. WW bout won't take no cheese out his LW macaroni. — Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) March 30, 2020

UFC 249 was originally planned for the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. An executive order in New York State limiting mass gathering stomped out those plans. The UFC quickly realized they couldn’t move the show to their Apex facility in Las Vegas due to the NSAC suspending all sporting events.

Booking the event in the United States has also been a chore. At one point, White said the card may not even take place in the country. The UFC boss has since claimed he has four or five potential locations being looked at.

UFC 249 will undergo some changes but just how many is unknown at this time. White did tell ESPN’s Brett Okamoto that he’s looking at moving Francis Ngannou vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik to UFC 249. That bout was scheduled for UFC Columbus but the event was postponed after new CDC guidelines made it difficult to pull off such a card.