Tyron Woodley Hopes To Get Past Usman, Fight Covington In June

Tyron Woodley’s next opponent is Kamaru Usman, but he still has his sights set on Colby Covington.

Usman had posted an image of a signed bout agreement last week. He urged Woodley to sign his end of the deal. After a back-and-forth exchange, the bout was a done deal for UFC 235 on March 2.

Woodley Still Targeting Covington

The reigning UFC welterweight champion recently spoke to TMZ Sports. He had the following to say on fighting Usman in March and wanting Covington in June ( via MMAFighting.com):

“I just recognized that at some point I’m gonna fight all these guys. Obviously the world would like to see me f*ck Colby up right quick but I think he’s trying to call shots and he’s not a champ so he can’t really do that. So I’m gonna go out there and fight Kamaru Usman and we’ll see what happens after that. Most likely I‘ll end up fighting Colby next up. Yeah, I’ll fight Colby next after that. Probably in June. I think they’ve got a fight in Chicago in June. I’m a midwest guy. I train in Milwaukee which is an hour and a half from Chicago, St. Louis is not that far, and I think I’ve got strong roots there as well so it would be a good fight to headline on that card.”

Covington has expressed issues with the UFC over his spot in the 170-pound title picture. He recently said UFC president Dana White “ain’t got the balls” to release him.



Do you think we’ll ever get to see Tyron Woodley vs. Colby Covington?