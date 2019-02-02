Tyron Woodley Says Covington Is Making Things Worse With UFC Beef

Tyron Woodley believes Colby Covington is digging his own grave when it comes to his beef with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

Covington was once thought of to be next in line for a shot at Woodley’s UFC welterweight gold. Covington was the interim champion and with a feud brewing, many thought a title unification bout between “Chaos” and “The Chosen One” was a no-brainer. It didn’t work out that way as UFC president Dana White claimed Covington blew his chance to sign on the dotted line.

Woodley Weighs In On Covington’s UFC Beef

MMAFighting‘s Marc Raimondi was able to speak to Woodley ahead of the UFC 235 press conference. The reigning UFC welterweight champion doesn’t feel sorry for Covington:

“He’s making it worse bro, take it from me. Just kick ass, don’t worry about going head-to-head, don’t worry about going back-and-forth because at the end of the day you gotta recognize this is their show. They’re allowing us to be out here and fight and really have this platform. It doesn’t always work out well for you when you take that direction. If you’re Conor then you can do whatever the hell you want to, but neither one of us are Conor at this current moment and he will never be Conor because he’s never gonna have the belt. He’ll learn. Who really feels bad for him though? If you really think about it, [is] anyone crying?”

Woodley will defend his UFC welterweight title against Kamaru Usman on March 2. The bout will serve as UFC 235’s co-main event. Headlining the card will be a light heavyweight title clash between champion Jon Jones and Anthony Smith.

Do you agree with Tyron Woodley on how Colby Covington has handled his situation?