Tyron Woodley vs. Darren Till Official For UFC 228 (Updated)

UPDATE: UFC president Dana White has confirmed Tyron Woodley vs. Darren Till to ESPN.

It looks like Darren Till will get the next crack at UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley’s throne – not interim title holder Colby Covington.

Covington isn’t able to unify his title with Woodley until later on this year, but the UFC wants to book “T-Wood” much sooner than that. With that being said, ESPN’s Ariel Helwani is reporting that the mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion is finalizing a deal to have Woodley defend his title against No. 2-ranked Darren Till next at UFC 228 in September.

Our very own Damon Martin also confirmed that a deal between Till and Woodley is being finalized for the Dallas card:

Looks like Tyron Woodley vs. Darren Till is likely going to happen at UFC 228 on Sept. 8 in Dallas. Sources confirm it's nearly a done deal. First reported by @arielhelwani #UFC228 #UFC — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) July 24, 2018

What becomes of Covington’s interim championship in the wake of these latest developments is yet to be seen. However, it’s hard to envision a scenario in which Woodley fights Till for the 170-pound crown next, and Covington is able to keep hold of his interim strap.

What are your thoughts on Woodley vs. Till likely being next for the UFC welterweight title? Let us know in the comments!