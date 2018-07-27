Tyron Woodley Not Worried About Darren Till’s Weight Issues

Tyron Woodley isn’t worried about Darren Till making weight.

On Sept. 8, Woodley will defend his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight title against Till. The championship bout will serve as UFC 228’s headliner. Interim champion Colby Covington couldn’t make the pay-per-view due to sinus surgery. He will be stripped of his title once Woodley vs. Till begins.

Many have criticized the match-up as Till missed weight for his last bout against Stephen Thompson. “The Gorilla” also won the bout via controversial unanimous decision. Despite the weight factor, Woodley doesn’t seem to be bothered.

Tyron Woodley on Darren Till’s Weight Issues

During a recent Instagram Live session, Woodley had the following to say (via MMAFighting.com):

“If Till misses weight we’re still gonna fight, it just won’t be a world title fight for him and he’ll have to forfeit a percentage of his purse. This is a big fight for him. It’s a world title opportunity and my gut says he’s gonna rise to the occasion. Whatever problems he had in the past with making weight, I believe he’s gonna make it. It’s too big of an opportunity for him not to. [And if he doesn’t] I’m not gonna hold up the fight. One or two pounds ain’t gonna really change up the dynamic or outcome of the fight so I’m gonna go into it confident and not worry about that.”

Woodley last competed back in July 2017. He successfully defended his welterweight title against Demian Maia. “The Chosen One” has been out of action since due to a torn labrum. This is why an interim title bout between Covington and Rafael dos Anjos took place last month. Due to Covington’s surgery and Woodley’s inactivity, the UFC didn’t want to wait any longer.

Who do you think will emerge victorious at UFC 228, Tyron Woodley or Darren Till?