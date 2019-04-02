Tyron Woodley: I Have To Do What ‘GSP’ Did

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley says he has to do what Georges St-Pierre did after losing the 170-pound crown.

Tyron Woodley desperately wants to get back to the welterweight championship. “T-Wood” was soundly defeated by Kamaru Usman at UFC 235 last month via unanimous decision. Now, Woodley will face Robbie Lawler in a rematch from their initial meeting in 2016. He needs to topple “Ruthless” once again if he wants any hope at getting a rematch with Usman for the belt.

Speaking to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani on “The Ariel Helwani MMA Show” recently, Woodley explained that he draws inspiration to do exactly what Georges St-Pierre did when he found himself in the same position several years ago:

“Now I got to do similar to what Georges St. Pierre did when he lost to Matt Hughes and had to come back and avenge that, and lost to Matt Serra and had to come back and avenge that,” Woodley said.

“I thought that everything was on the up-and-up now — don’t have to struggle this much with the promotion, don’t have to struggle this much with the game plan. Had that pretty much down. Not that I got comfortable, but I thought my days of struggling was over.

“But they keep telling me the comeback is going to be so severe, it’s going to be so vicious that God had to [bring] me to this point. And when I come back, I’m not going to be able to even imagine what’s in store for me. So that’s kind of where I’m at mentally right now.”

Woodley faces Lawler at UFC on ESPN 4 from the Target Center on June 29 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

