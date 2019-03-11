Duke Roufus ‘Optimistic’ On Tyron Woodley’s Future After UFC 235 Loss

Tyron Woodley’s coach Duke Roufus believes in his fighter.

Woodley was looking like a dominant champion who had all the answers for his challengers. “The Chosen One” had four Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight title defenses before running into Kamaru Usman. While Woodley was able to knock out Robbie Lawler to capture the gold and retained the title against Stephen Thompson, Demian Maia, and Darren Till, he couldn’t withstand the pressure of Usman. Woodley dropped his gold via unanimous decision.

Woodley’s Coach Expresses Confidence In His Fighter

Roufus knows that Woodley has had his back against the wall before. During a recent appearance on MMAJunkie Radio, Roufus explained why he’s optimistic about Woodley’s fighting future:

“Just licking some wounds and picking up the pieces from Mr. Woodley’s loss. But that’s what this thing is all about. You’ve got to be a great loser as a great winner, as well. Tough night for Tyron, but here’s the thing: What I got going for me, I was a world champion that’s been defeated and had bad nights. My older brother was a 10-time world champion, been defeated, had bad nights. And I’ve done it with other fighters. I think I have a lot of experience bouncing back from these things, and that’s just what I’m optimistic about.”

Woodley hadn’t lost since June 2014. The defeat to Usman was just the fourth loss in Woodley’s professional mixed martial arts career.

Do you think Tyron Woodley will ever become the UFC welterweight champion again?