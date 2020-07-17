Tyron Woodley Explains Why He Won’t Fight Colby Covington On Aug. 22

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley wants to fight Colby Covington but he won’t do so on Aug. 22.

Covington claimed to have signed a bout agreement that Woodley declined. Both Covington and Woodley have hurled ducking accusations over the past couple of years. The two were set to fight back in Sept. 2018 when Woodley was the welterweight champion and Covington was the interim title holder. Covington ended up opting to undergo nasal surgery so the title bout went to Darren Till, who was submitted by Woodley.

Tyron Woodley Talks Not Fighting Colby Covington On Aug. 22

Woodley spoke to ESPN and explained why the Aug. 22 date is a no-go for a showdown with Covington.

“My answer to whether I would fight Colby is eternally yes,” Woodley wrote via text message. “At 96 years old in a nursing home it’s yes! He said no six times and now creates a date that works for him? F— out of here.”

Woodley also claimed that Covington turned down a fight with him several times. “The Chosen One” said he treated the Aug. 22 contract offer as a bluff on Covington’s part. Woodley also said that he’s looking at September or October for a return to the Octagon against Covington.

There is a ton of bad blood between Woodley and Covington. The two used to be training partners at American Top Team. Things got ugly when Woodley shared his time with Roufusport. Fast forward to the midway point of 2020 and Covington is no longer with ATT.

Woodley is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Gilbert Burns. “The Chosen One” was outgunned by “Durinho” for five rounds. Covington is also coming off a loss. “Chaos” was stopped via fifth-round TKO in his Dec. 2019 welterweight title bout against champion Kamaru Usman.