Tyron Woodley Eying Four-Division Championship Status

Tyron Woodley would love to shatter UFC history if given the opportunity.

The current UFC welterweight champion is set to defend his title against Darren Till in the main event of UFC 228. It all goes down from Dallas, Texas this weekend on September 8, 2018.

Four Division Champ

In regards to the welterweight title, there’s a possibility the weight class soon disappears. Instead, new weight classes of 165 and 175 pounds could be implemented. If that were to be the case, Woodley would be fine chasing four-division championship status (via MMA Fighting):

“I heard they were thinking about that,” Woodley said. “I don’t know which one I would do – I mean, I could make 165, it wouldn’t be very sexy, but I could make it.

“And obviously 175 would be a little easier to make than 170. I make 175 and I could make 185, too. Those are three different weight classes that I could fight in and be extremely competitive in all of them.”

Currently at 36-years-old, the cut down to 170 pounds is a strenuous one for Woodley. He’d love to fight at a higher weight class:

“I would love to fight in a different division, you know?” said Woodley. “I walk around at 200 pounds, only having to drop 15 pounds wouldn’t be a bad look for me at all.”

Discussion: Should the UFC dispel the welterweight division and add a 165 and 175 pound division instead? Let us know in the comments section!