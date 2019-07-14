Tyron Woodley Feels de Randamie vs. Ladd Stoppage Was Justified

For Tyron Woodley, Herb Dean’s stoppage in the UFC Sacramento main event was a “blessing in disguise.”

Last night (July 13), Germaine de Randamie shared the Octagon with Aspen Ladd. The women’s bantamweight tilt was held inside the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. It only took de Randamie 16 seconds to finish Ladd via TKO.

Woodley Weighs In On UFC Sacramento Main Event Stoppage

Woodley served as an analyst on the ESPN+ desk for the UFC Sacramento post-fight show. During the show, “The Chosen One” explained why he felt the stoppage was justified (via Bloody Elbow):

“What I saw was two very sound, solid punches landed flush, hit on the chin,” Woodley said on the ESPN+ post-fight show. “So her ability to defend herself, whether she would’ve lasted four to five seconds longer – her ability to defend herself after being hit with that shot, probably for the first in her career that hard, would’ve been very, very limited to none.

“Blessing in disguise, I think she was saved by the referee, and I think it could’ve gotten worse.”

Ladd has now suffered the first defeat of her professional mixed martial arts career. As for de Randamie, she extends her winning streak to five. She hasn’t suffered a loss since Nov. 2013 when she was stopped by current women’s featherweight and bantamweight ruler Amanda Nunes.