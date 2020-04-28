Tyron Woodley Fires Back At Israel Adesanya, Calls Him A ‘Hoe’

Former UFC welterweight king Tyron Woodley has offered a not so flattering response to middleweight ruler Israel Adesanya.

Woodley and Adesanya have a beef brewing. It stems from Woodley expressing his belief that Adesanya’s hype is a bit overplayed. “The Last Stylebender” took this as a shot and fired back by saying he’s thirsty for attention.

Woodley Hurls Dig At Adesanya In Response

Adesanya’s latest verbal jab saw him make the claim that Woodley is “broke” and desperate for a money fight. “The Chosen One” took to his Twitter account to warn Izzy that now he wants to knock him out.

@stylebender u sound like an idiot! The question was would I move up. The answer is yes. How TF is that calling u out? I'm just not a bitch like U that cowards at the thought of @JonnyBones. If u could read U would see I said my goal is to get my belt back, then move up. Duh! — Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) April 28, 2020

@stylebender I gave u props zillions of time & never been a hater. Actually said u was a star. But what makes greats Great is fighting the Best. I'll always want to fight who everyone think is the best. It's How I earned my key. Now I wanna knock ur block off cause u a whole HOE! — Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) April 28, 2020

Woodley was set to compete in March but the coronavirus pandemic crumbled that plan. The former UFC welterweight champion would’ve taken on Leon Edwards at UFC London. The event ended up being postponed. Woodley is still looking to rebound from his one-sided unanimous decision loss to Kamaru Usman back in 2019, which saw him drop the 170-pound title.

As for Adesanya, he’s coming off a successful middleweight title defense over Yoel Romero back in March. Many anticipate Adesanya putting his gold on the line against Paulo Costa next.