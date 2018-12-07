Tyron Woodley Insists He’s Fighting Colby ‘Queefington’ Next

Despite all the hoopla, Tyron Woodley says he will be fighting Colby Covington next.

Woodley is the reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight title holder. He was last seen in action back in September, submitting Darren Till in his fourth title defense. While the UFC wanted to book Woodley vs. Covington for UFC 233, that doesn’t appear likely as Woodley is recovering from hand surgery.

Tyron Woodley Says Colby “Queefington” Is Next

UFC president Dana White recently expressed discontent with Woodley and Covington. White says that Woodley never wants to fight and Covington blew his chance at a title opportunity back at UFC 228. During an Instagram live session, Woodley said that “Chaos” is next (via MMANYTT.com):

“I am fighting ‘Queefington.’ When I’m fighting his little busted butt I don’t know. Hopefully sooner than later cause I know you all sick and tired of this dumb goofass videos that nobody’s f–king with, that don’t nobody think is funny, besides his dumbass. I know you all tired of him so sooner than you know, he will be getting that ass whooped and then you won’t have to worry about him no more. Because after I beat his ass, I promise you with everything I believe in, everything I love, everything I ride for, he will be very, very unlikely to want to talk s–t again.”

Kamaru Usman recently claimed that he was offered a bout with Covington for January. Covington responded to White and Usman by saying he won’t accept a non-title bout.

Do you think we’ll ultimately see Tyron Woodley vs. Colby Covington?