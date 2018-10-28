Tyron Woodley Tells Joe Rogan To Cool Down CM Punk Criticism

Tyron Woodley isn’t fond of Joe Rogan’s constant criticisms of CM Punk.

Punk has had two fights in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and has gone 0-2. He has a submission loss to Mickey Gall and a unanimous decision loss to Mike Jackson. UFC color commentator Rogan has often criticized Punk on his podcast and has said that the former WWE superstar has no talent inside the Octagon.

Tyron Woodley Warns Joe Rogan

Woodley trains with Punk at Roufusport. “The Chosen One” has praised Punk for his willingness to learn and always showing up to the gym. On a recent edition of TMZ’s “The Hollywood Beatdown,” Woodley had a message for Rogan (via BJPenn.com):

“Watch your mouth Joe. First thing I have to stand on Joe Rogan’s stones. Come up off my homie CM Punk. You got smoke with him, you got smoke with me. So, watch your mouth.”

Woodley is currently out of action after getting surgery done on his hand. “The Chosen One” is coming off a successful title defense against Darren Till last month. Woodley won the bout via second-round submission. It was Woodley’s fourth title defense.

There’s no word on whether or not Punk will return to the Octagon. UFC president Dana White has said he’d rather not book Punk for another fight again. While Punk isn’t a mega draw for the UFC, there’s no denying that he brings in a few more eyeballs on the product. The question remains, is it worth having him compete again?

Do you think Joe Rogan’s constant criticisms of CM Punk are overbearing, or are they justified?