Tyron Woodley: Kamaru Usman Has ‘Slight Edge’ Over Colby Covington

Tyron Woodley thinks Kamaru Usman will do just enough to get past Colby Covington.

On Dec. 14, Usman will defend his UFC welterweight title against Covington. The championship tilt will serve as UFC 245’s main event. The action takes place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. This will be the UFC’s end-of-the-year pay-per-view event.

Woodley Gives ‘Slight Edge’ To Usman Over Covington

On a new edition of TMZ Sports’ The Hollywood Beatdown, Woodley gave a breakdown of Usman vs. Covington (via MMAJunkie.com).

“I think Usman’s scrambling abilities are better than Colby’s as far as once you get to a leg,” Woodley said. “Anytime you get to a single leg versus two legs, it’s always a scramble involved. So when you watch Kamaru Usman – like, my teammate Michael Chandler is his training partner – when you watch those guys scramble, going around, this is high-level scrambling.

“I think Usman has a slight edge that is annoying and frustrating to deal with and if he can’t get space, he may not be able to punch Colby, and that takes his advantage in striking away.”

Back in March, Usman beat Tyron Woodley via unanimous decision to become the welterweight kingpin. Usman dominated the fight, taking every round decisively.