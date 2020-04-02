Tyron Woodley ‘Moving On’ From Colby Covington If Fight Doesn’t Happen Soon

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley is tired of waiting on Colby Covington.

Woodley and Covington have had a beef brewing for a while. The two were teammates over at American Top Team but Covington fired verbal shots after “The Chosen One” split his time with Roufusport. Woodley has made it clear that he wants to get his hands on Covington but he’s running out of patience.

Woodley Losing Patience With Covington

During a live chat on Instagram, Woodley told fight fans that if Covington doesn’t share the Octagon with him soon, then a bout between the two will not happen at all (h/t MMAFighting.com).

“This is my last time saying I want to fight Colby,” Woodley said during an Instagram Q&A on Tuesday. “If Colby don’t fight me this time, I’m moving on. Like think about it, why am I even talking about fighting Colby? He’s never won an undisputed title, he’s never been a champion. I’ve won five world titles. I’ve fought in seven [title fights]. For me to even have his name in my mouth is stupid. This sh*t is mucus. I should just spit it out in the grass.

“But at the end of the day, this is his last opportunity for me to even mention him. If he don’t fight me at this time, you’re never even going to hear his name, cause it doesn’t solidify my legacy to fight him. I just want to beat his ass cause y’all need to see him get whooped.”

Both Covington and Woodley agreed to fight each other at UFC London at the last minute before the event was canceled. They then took to social media to challenge each other for UFC 249 on April 18.

Woodley hasn’t competed since March 2019 when he dropped the UFC welterweight title to Kamaru Usman. He was supposed to meet Robbie Lawler in a rematch later that year but had to pull out due to an injury. He would’ve fought Leon Edwards in the main event of UFC London last month but fears of the coronavirus put a halt to that.

Covington is coming off a fifth-round TKO loss to Usman back in Dec. 2019. The welterweight title bout earned MMA News’ 2019 Fight of the Year award.