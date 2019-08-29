Tyron Woodley Mulls Over Idea Of Training With Diaz Brothers

Tyron Woodley wants to expand his horizons in the gym and he believes the Diaz brothers might be of assistance.

Woodley once wanted to take on the likes of Georges St-Pierre, Nate Diaz, Nick Diaz, and Michael Bisping. Now, “The Chosen One” is getting in some sparring sessions with St-Pierre and he doesn’t want to stop there. The former UFC welterweight champion is now considering reaching out to the Diaz brothers.

Woodley Explains New Mindset With Training Partners

At this stage in his career, Woodley wants to get different looks from elite fighters around the world. Speaking to fans during a live chat, Woodley said the Diaz brothers fit the bill.

“You know what? At one point in time I really wanted to fight Nate, not because I thought he was weak, not because I thought it was an easy fight or I wanted his clout. I thought he was a beast, I thought Nate was a beast, I thought GSP was a beast, Bisping was a beast, Carlos Condit. That’s why I wanted to fight those guys. Now I’m in a position where it does not make sense for me probably to fight them.”

Woodley went on to ask fight fans what they think of his idea to train with Stockton’s finest.

“I’m thinking about reaching out and training [with them]. What ya’ll think about that? I’m training with GSP here soon. I already started training with Firas [Zahabi] a couple of sessions. What do y’all think about me training with Nate or Nick?”