Tyron Woodley Not A Fan Of Joe Rogan’s UFC 248 Commentary

Tyron Woodley feels the UFC is using Joe Rogan to ensure their “prima donna” Israel Adesanya doesn’t get criticized.

Much has been made over the UFC 248 main event between Adesanya and Yoel Romero. Adesanya successfully defended his UFC middleweight championship against “The Soldier of God” via unanimous decision. The bout has been widely panned for its lack of activity.

Woodley Feels UFC Is Playing Favorites With Adesanya

Woodley responded to an Instagram post, which showcased a quote from Adesanya’s appearance on ESPN’s Ariel Helwani MMA Show. The former UFC welterweight champion responded by bashing the UFC for what he believes to be favoritism towards Adesanya (via BJPenn.com).

“Funny how no one got into Rogan’s earpiece and let him know he broke the record for least amount of strikes thrown in a title fight,” Woodley said. “No sh*tting on their prima donna. Just excuses and exceptions. How convenient.”

Woodley was no stranger to criticism when he was the UFC welterweight champion. He was panned for his 2017 bout with Demian Maia for the same reason fight fans have groaned over Adesanya vs. Romero. Woodley feels the UFC brass has been supporting Adesanya way more after the lackluster performance than they did for him.

Woodley will be back in action on March 21. He’ll share the Octagon with Leon Edwards in the main event of UFC London. It’ll be Woodley’s first bout since March 2019 when he lost the welterweight championship to Kamaru Usman.

As for Adesanya, he’ll likely be fighting Paulo Costa next. UFC president Dana White has said Costa still needs to be cleared after undergoing surgery. Time will tell when Adesanya vs. Costa can come to fruition.

Do you agree with Tyron Woodley? Is the UFC brass going out of their way to avoid criticism of Israel Adesanya?