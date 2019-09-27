Tyron Woodley Not Interested In Leon Edwards Fight

Tyron Woodley has no interest in taking a bout with Leon Edwards, at least not now.

Woodley hasn’t competed since his March defeat at the hands of Kamaru Usman. “The Chosen One” lost the UFC welterweight title when he dropped a unanimous decision to Usman at UFC 235. Woodley was scheduled to take on Robbie Lawler in a rematch at UFC Minneapolis back in June, but he suffered a hand injury.

Woodley Wants To Wait For Bouts With Usman & Covington

Taking to Brendan Schaub’s Food Truck Diaries, Woodley explained why a bout with Edwards doesn’t hold his attention yet (via MMAJunkie.com).

“I don’t have to fight Leon Edwards. Leon Edwards is trying to build his name, and I ain’t a gatekeeper for someone to build their name off.”

With that said, fights with Colby Covington and Usman do interest Woodley now. The former welterweight king also said Edwards may very well share the Octagon with him later down the road.

“Why wouldn’t I fight Colby (Covington)? Why wouldn’t I fight Usman?,” Woodley said. “Fights like that excite me. Leon Edwards, he’s a beast. I covered his fights. He’s really good. He’s really sharp. He’s really accurate. He’s really humble.

“I don’t mind that, though, when somebody is really good,” Woodley added. “Like (Darren) Till was very good, that geared me up, that geared me up to get ready to go. Leon Edwards is a fight that, if I was fighting him as champion and he came up, It would be like let’s go. It was always the passing of the torch. Like I used to be Leon Edwards; I used to be Till. Now it got to be the point where I was the guy on the throne. I had a million red dots on me. Everyone wanted to fight me, and I think a rematch with Usman makes sense, also a fight with Colby (Covington) makes sense.”