Tuesday, August 11, 2020

Tyron Woodley On Colby Covington Bout: ‘He’s Getting Knocked Out’

By Fernando Quiles Jr.
Tyron Woodley Weigh-in
Tyron Woodley (Photo: Michael Reaves/Getty)

Tyron Woodley is giddy over his upcoming bout with Colby Covington and feels a knockout is on the way.

Woodley and Covington have had bad blood since “The Chosen One” split his time with American Top Team and Roufusport. Woodley and “Chaos” were once teammates at ATT but soon, Covington began to rip his own training partners including Jorge Masvidal, Dustin Poirier, and Joanna Jedrzejczyk. Covington is no longer with ATT.

Tyron Woodley Plans To KO Colby Covington

Woodley took to his Instagram account to react to his expected Sept. 19 clash with Covington. “The Chosen One” had a prediction (h/t BJPenn.com).

“You guys gotta realize this. One: He’s getting knocked out,” Woodley said. “That’s what’s going to happen. It can be five rounds or 55 rounds, he’s getting knocked out. Number two: it’s 25 minutes, and that’s a sprint. I don’t care who you are. If you can’t out-sprint me for 25 minutes, I don’t care if you can go 30 rounds, you only got five to get it done. You’re not going to beat me in five rounds.

“You can talk the talk, but now it’s time to walk the walk,” Woodley added, addressing Covington directly.

Woodley is looking to bounce back from his unanimous decision loss to Gilbert Burns back in May. The former UFC welterweight champion has suffered back-to-back defeats. In the bout prior, Woodley dropped a unanimous decision to Kamaru Usman, losing his 170-pound gold in the process.

As for Covington, he hasn’t competed since Dec. 2019. He was stopped by Usman in the fifth round via TKO. It’s just the second loss in Covington’s pro MMA career.

