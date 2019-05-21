Tyron Woodley doesn’t appear too eager to get his rematch with Robbie Lawler rescheduled.

Woodley was set to take on Lawler in a second encounter. Back in July 2016, Woodley knocked Lawler out in the first round to capture the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight title. Fast forward to 2019 and a now titleless Woodley found himself booked against Lawler again. As plans will be, plans will go awry.

Woodley Not Enamored With Rescheduling Lawler Rematch

“The Chosen One” pulled out of UFC Minneapolis due to a hand injury. The UFC is looking for Lawler’s replacement opponent for June 29. Speaking to Ariel Helwani on his ESPN show, Woodley explained why the thought of rescheduling the Lawler rematch doesn’t excite him:

“This fight wasn’t as much for me as it was for Robbie. I don’t need to prove anything. This is a guy I took his belt from. I took his ability to earn PPV [points]. I took his ability to have a larger platform and fight. He wants this fight back. For me, it was just me making a strong statement to the UFC and everybody else. I’m on the road back to throne. I’m ready to get my belt back. I want to go back out there and take what’s mine.”

Woodley lost his UFC welterweight title back in March. He was on the receiving end of a five-round thrashing at the hands of Kamaru Usman. It was his first loss since June 2014.