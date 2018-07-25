Tyron Woodley Opens as Betting Favorite Over Darren Till at UFC 228

UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley has been made the betting favorite ahead of his next title defense against British fighter Darren Till.

Tyron Woodley will look for another title defense to add to his resume when he returns to action on Sept. 8 in the main event at UFC 228 against fast rising British star Darren Till.

While Woodley has been out of action for a year dealing with a shoulder injury, the reigning 170-pound champion will still walk into his next fight as the betting favorite.

That’s according to the odds makers over at BetDSI, who released the opening betting lines to the recently announced fight on Wednesday.

Right now, Woodley is sitting as a -165 favorite against Till, who is currently a +135 underdog for his first title shot in the UFC. That means you’d have to bet $165 to get back $100 on Woodley while a $100 bet on Till would win you $135 should he be victorious based on the current odds.

“This is a modern day wrestler versus a striker matchup. Woodley has added some power striking to his wrestling while Till is an unorthodox and physically imposing striker,” betting expert Nick Kalikas added about the opening odds. “As much as Woodley has improved his striking, his best path to victory is to utilize his wrestling and try to take this fight to the canvas. Till will want to keep this fight upright and land powerful combinations. Till is a younger, hungry southpaw, but Woodley has faced dangerous strikers already and is more proven and experienced.

“As long as Woodley is healthy, he deserves to be the favorite.”

Woodley is actually a bigger favorite against Till than he would have been against interim welterweight champion Colby Covington. Those opening lines had Woodley at -140 for a potential fight against Covington, who will be stripped of his title as soon as the fight takes place at UFC 228 in September.

Woodley hasn’t fought since last July when he earned a unanimous decision win over Demian Maia before having shoulder surgery to repair some lingering damage in his arm.

Now Woodley is 100-percent healthy and ready to defend his belt as he prepares to face Till at UFC 228.

Do you agree with the betting odds that have Tyron Woodley as a favorite over Darren Till? Sound off in the comments and let us know!