Tyron Woodley Out Of Fight Against Robbie Lawler Due To Injury

In the main event of UFC Minneapolis, Tyron Woodley and Robbie Lawler were set to run it back. The two were both coming off of losses at UFC 235, but now according to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, that fight will not happen as Woodley is pulling out of the bout due to an injury. According to ESPN, he is out with a hand injury and is set to see a hand specialist next week.

BREAKING: Tyron Woodley has been forced to withdraw from his June 29 bout against Robbie Lawler due to injury, per sources. UFC looking for a replacement to keep Lawler on the card in Minneapolis. More info coming soon to @ESPN. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) May 17, 2019

Woodley lost his welterweight title to Kamaru Usman in his last time out and was looking to get back into the title conversations with a win over Lawler. Before the loss to Usman, the former champ beat Darren Till, Demian Maia and Stephen Thompson in his title defenses. He also had a draw against Thompson in his first title defense after knocking out Lawler back at UFC 201 to win the welterweight title.

“Ruthless” meanwhile is on a two-fight losing streak after losing to Rafael dos Anjos back in 2017 and then a controversial loss to Ben Askren at UFC 235.

As of right now there is no word on a possible replacement. A logical opponent would be Santiago Ponzinibbio who is currently ranked ninth compared to Lawler’s 10th ranking. The Argentina-native has no fight booked and has been active on social media calling fighters out looking for a fight.