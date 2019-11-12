Tyron Woodley Plans On Wiping Out Welterweight Division, Fighting Israel Adesanya

Tyron Woodley is a man with a plan.

Woodley, who has not fought since he lost his welterweight title to Kamaru Usman at UFC 235 is still eyeing a rematch. First, he says, the plan is to beat Colby Covington, then Usman.

“My perfect scenario, to be honest, I want to fight the best the UFC has to offer right now,” Woodley said on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show. “I want to fight Colby, I want to fight Usman, s—, I want to fight Israel Adesanya after I wipe out the division.”

Once he wipes out the division, he says he wants Adesanya. Why he wants that fight is simple. He says he knows what kind of fight it will be and knows the kind of danger Adesanya will bring to the Octagon which will motivate him even more.

“He’s a beast. I like Israel. I legit took a picture with him and I hardly ever take a picture with anybody. It’s like when I fought Carlos Condit. I was such a huge fan of Carlos Condit, I watched him for so many years. I was so pumped to get ready to fight him because I knew the danger he brought. I feel the same way about Israel.”

For that all to happen, Tyron Woodley will need to get back into the Octagon and pick up a win. It has been rumored that Leon Edwards is next for him, but he would not say.