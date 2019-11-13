Tyron Woodley Praises Leon Edwards, Questions Fan Interest In Fight

Tyron Woodley is impressed by Leon Edwards’ skills but he isn’t sure a fight with him will generate interest.

Woodley hasn’t been seen in action since March. He lost the UFC welterweight championship to Kamaru Usman on the UFC 235 card. “The Chosen One” was scheduled to meet Robbie Lawler in a rematch back in June, but Woodley went down with a hand injury.

Woodley Likes Edwards, But Fears Lack Of Buzz

During his appearance on ESPN’s Ariel Helwani MMA Show, Woodley admitted that he digs Edwards’ fighting style. With that said, he isn’t convinced that fight fans will be intrigued by the matchup (via MMAJunkie.com).

“The (expletive) up part is my son was like, ‘Who is that?’” Woodley said of Edwards. “My kids know everybody. They play the video game, so when you got to explain to somebody who the person is and how good they really are, I have to pump up to the fact, to the people, and to the peers on how dope Leon is, because he is dope. He got super crazy strategic striking, super sharp, great cardio. He has good IQ, switched things around in the (Rafael dos Anjos fight), in the middle of the fight, so he’s dope as (expletive) as a fighter, but I’m going to have to sell the fact on how dope he is.”

Edwards is riding an eight-fight winning streak. He hasn’t suffered a loss since Dec. 2015 to Usman. “Rocky” is coming off a unanimous decision victory over former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos.