Tyron Woodley Ranks GSP On All-Time List

Tyron Woodley has weighed in on where Georges St. Pierre falls on the all-time best fighters list.

Following the retirement of Georges St-Pierre, the MMA world has been buzzing with nostalgia and gratitude for St-Pierre and his contributions to the sport. And there’s lots to appreciate. St-Pierre is a two-time welterweight champion with nine defenses to his name. He also became one of the few who have won a championship in two weight classes after he defeated Michael Bisping at UFC 237. All told, St-Pierre boasts an incredible record of 26-2 in his MMA career.

St-Pierre is the consensus greatest welterweight of all time and is widely considered the greatest pound-for-pound fighter in UFC history as well. Tyron Woodley has issues with both monikers. Tyron Woodley has been calling himself the greatest welterweight of all time for some time now and, in addition to that, claims that St-Pierre turned down a fight with him “at least five times.” And as for the all-time list, St-Pierre finds himself on the current welterweight champion’s list, but he is not #1 or even #2:

“Jon, Anderson, Georges,” Woodley told TMZ when asked to name the three best fighters ever in order.

Of course all lists are subjective, with some basing lists strictly on accomplishments and others putting more weight on whom the observer believes to be the most skilled and talented fighter. No further explanation was provided by Woodley on the composition of his list.

Tyron Woodley will be looking to enhance his argument for greatest welterweight of all time this coming weekend at UFC 235 on March 2nd, live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Do you agree with Tyron Woodley’s placement of Georgest St-Pierre on the top three best fighters ever?