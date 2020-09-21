Tyron Woodley Releases Statement On Loss, Broken Rib

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley suffered his 3rd straight loss this weekend at UFC Las Vegas 11. He clutched his rib as his fight with Colby Covington was stopped in the 5th round on Saturday. Woodley released a video statement regarding the loss and rib injury he suffered during the fight via Instagram.

“I have no excuses, I felt good, I trained hard, I was in great shape. I felt like I did everything right. Everything felt good from the walkout to the stretch, to every single thing about the fight. I looked him in the eyes yesterday and I knew he was going to be ready to fight. I thought that was good. He did a good job of keeping the distance, not coming at the shots. I just felt like I was reaching.”

Woodley continued to talk about what motivated him to not give up in the fight.

“I just was thinking about everybody right now who’s protesting and fighting for something good with Mr. Floyd’s family. So, I’m like, ‘I can’t just give up in here.’ I never really gave up hope that I was going to win the fight, to be honest.”

A scan of Woodley’s rib was also released to ESPN:

X-Ray of Tyron Woodley’s broken rib, courtesy of Woodley.



He said it popped earlier in the fight and then tried to use the gulliotine to stand up and it popped. “It was the most pain ever,” he said.



He is back at the hotel resting. pic.twitter.com/onhuYkah0R — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) September 20, 2020

Woodley’s full video can be seen in the Instagram post below: