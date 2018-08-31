Tyron Woodley Reveals his Prediction for Darren Till Fight

UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley revealed his prediction for his next title defense against Darren Till at the upcoming UFC 228 pay-per-view event which will serve as the main event.

This wasn’t the originally planned fight as Woodley was supposed to fight former UFC interim welterweight champion Colby Covington with the strap on the line.

However, that fight got scrapped after UFC stripped Covington of the belt after he declined a fight at UFC 228. His reasoning for the decline was due to him undergoing surgery to correct a nasal issue that he was dealing with.

UFC 228 pay-per-view event is set to take place on Saturday, September 8, 2018 in Dallas, Texas at the American Airlines Center.



The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.

TMZ recently caught up with the UFC champ and asked him to give some betting advice for fans who plan to bet on the fight. This is when Woodley stated that he’ll win by KO in the second or third round.

“You know that’s kind of hard to say. I think he’s going to be cautious in the first round because I usually start out like a bad out of hell. He’s going to try to weather the storm but probably second or third round. That’s what I would say if you want to win some money.”

What are your thoughts on his comments? Sound off in the comment section.