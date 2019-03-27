Tyron Woodley vs. Robbie Lawler 2 Planned For UFC Milwaukee

Tyron Woodley will look to get back on track quickly as he’ll meet Robbie Lawler just three months after losing gold.

Earlier this month, Woodley put the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight title on the line against Kamaru Usman. While “The Chosen One” had an answer for all of his previous challengers, Usman barely gave him a chance to breathe. “The Nigerian Nightmare” turned in a one-sided performance to take the welterweight title via unanimous decision.

Tyron Woodley & Robbie Lawler Agree To Rematch

ESPN’s Brett Okamoto has reported that Woodley vs. Lawler II is in place to headline UFC Milwaukee on June 29. It’ll be the first time that Woodley fights outside of a pay-per-view card since Aug. 2014.

Back in July 2016, Woodley knocked out Lawler in the first round to capture the UFC welterweight title. Since that fight, Woodley has gone 3-1-1, while Lawler has gone 1-2. If “Ruthless” suffers another defeat against Woodley, it’ll be his third straight loss. In his 24-fight career, Woodley has never lost two bouts in a row.

