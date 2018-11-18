Tyron Woodley Tells Santiago Ponzinibbio To Take A Number

Tyron Woodley isn’t impressed with Santiago Ponzinibbio’s call out.

Last night (Nov. 17), Ponzinibbio went one-on-one with Neil Magny. “Gente Boa” turned in perhaps the best performance of his professional mixed martial arts career. Ponzinibbio was lighting Magny up with his jabs and leg kicks before face planting him in the fourth round for the knockout victory.

Tyron Woodley Has Advice For Santiago Ponzinibbio

After the fight, Ponzinibbio told Jimmy Smith that he’s bringing the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight title to Argentina in 2019. He then said he would knock Woodley out to capture the gold. On the FOX Sports 1 post-fight show, Woodley didn’t appear to be impressed (via MMAJunkie.com):

“Take a number, bruh. Everyone wants a crack at the king. The thing is, I don’t necessarily want to see him face anybody. If you’re in the top-10, you’re always one victory away from fighting for the title shot. Somebody can get injured, a last-minute replacement. You’re always there in position. Just keep fighting, keep winning and you’re going to get a chance to get across the octagon and see what everybody else thought they wanted, and that’s catching the fade.”

Woodley will most likely defend his gold against Colby Covington next. Ponzinibbio is probably at the very least one more win away from a title opportunity. Magny was the eighth ranked UFC welterweight going into the contest. Ponzinibbio is likely to take Magny’s spot or even surpass it with his stellar performance.

How far do you think Santiago Ponzinibbio is from a title opportunity?