Monday, August 3, 2020

Tyron Woodley Says Colby Covington Bout Is Nearly Finalized: ‘This Is The Biggest Fight Of My Career’

By Cole Shelton
Tyron Woodley Weigh-in
Tyron Woodley (Photo: Michael Reaves/Getty)

Tyron Woodley says he and Colby Covington will share the Octagon together very soon.

Woodley and Covington have had a rivalry for quite some time. It has also been a scrap many fans have wanted to see. Now, according to the former champ, they are close to finalizing the fight for September or October.

“Looks like I’m going to be fighting Colby Covington,” Woodley told retired UFC veteran Mike Swick on his podcast (via MMAFighting). “The date, we’re waiting on right now. I’m pretty confident it’s going to be a main event. Main event ESPN+ me versus Colby. We’re getting real close on a date. September/October. It’s going down for sure.”

There is no question the lead up to the fight will be intense. The two do not like each other and the winner will have bragging rights for a long time and will no doubt do a media tour to brag about the win.

So, for Woodley, even though there is no belt on the line, he calls this his biggest fight of his career.

“This is a big fight for me,” Woodley said. “This is probably the biggest fight of my career, to be honest. Because [of] the situation, it’s bragging rights. He’s talked all this sh*t, but in my mind, he really knows what time it is but now because he has talked that much sh*t, he’s got to try to live up to it. He’s got to try to beat me. He’s been calling me out for three or four years damn near. So now it’s to the point where it’s personal and the other fights didn’t really mean as much.

“I feel like [Kamaru] Usman and Gilbert are kind of goofy and I really didn’t feel no animosity towards them. But I feel that with Colby. Some of the other guys I felt the urgency because of how good they were, Carlos Condit and Robbie Lawler, those guys are the OG’s. “The Natural Born Killer,” “Ruthless,” “Gorilla” [Darren Till], all these monstrous fighters that I got to bring it to them cause they sure as f**k going to bring it to me. I think Colby’s going to bring me that, the first time I get the opponent at the press conference, we probably just going to break the internet to be honest.”

When the fight will happen is to be seen. But, stay locked to MMANews.com for all the latest news surrounding this potential scrap.

