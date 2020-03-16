Tyron Woodley Says Colby Covington Doesn’t Truly Want To Fight Him

Tyron Woodley says he is fighting on Saturday but doesn’t suspect it will be against Colby Covington.

After Leon Edwards withdrew due to COVID-19 concerns, Covington took to Twitter to call for the fight against Woodley. Yet, “The Chosen One” says “Chaos” doesn’t want to fight him and is scared.

“I am fighting Saturday, let’s start with that. I’m fighting Saturday,” Woodley said on Instagram (via MMA Fighting). “Who I’m fighting, I don’t know. I was willing to go to London. . . I was gonna go out there with two people in an empty arena, full arena, I don’t give a f*ck. I’ve been training, full murder mode.

“There’s a lot of people out there that are straight clout chasing, attention-seeking b*tches. Colby, you a b*tch. Don’t ever f*cking open your mouth. You guys should bash him, y’all should slay him. He put all this sh*t on the internet about him wanting to fight me and I said yes immediately. That’s the fight that made the most sense anyway. That’s the fight I was supposed to get before Leon Edwards and they said he couldn’t fight because of his jaw. The second they booked the fight between me and Leon, now all of a sudden he’s healthy and can fight. He a b*tch, he all cap, he want attention. He’s declined me four f*cking times so I don’t want to talk about Colby. He’s a f*cking b*tch. He’s scared.”

Tyron Woodley also called out the likes of Nate Diaz, Donald Cerrone and Conor McGregor who claim they’ll fight anyone at any time.

But, for Woodley, he makes it clear Colby Covington is only calling him out for clout and doesn’t want the fight.

“Colby Covington, wherever the f*ck you at: you a b*tch, you a ho, you a clout chaser, you don’t want to fight for real, you fake like you want to fight, and now I’m gonna call your ass out. I let you rattle your mouth because you knew I wasn’t gonna say nothing, I wasn’t gonna give you the attention. But now it’s time to go. They asked me to fight you with a f*cked up hand from Darren Till – my bone was sticking up – they offered me to fight you in Madison Square Garden and I f*cking even thought about it. For a world title on three weeks’ notice. Now you Mr. Always-in-shape-anytime-anywhere, this is your chance to f*cking step up, put your money where your mouth is, and now you don’t want to do it.

“So this is going out to Colby: if you want to f*cking, quit talking sh*t. You ain’t getting all this money, you ain’t f*cking worth it. You never won a f*cking world title. You won an in-between title and you shouldn’t have even had that. I wasn’t even out seven months when you fought for an interim. And I could’ve fought you in two months. So I’m calling your ass out. If you want to fight, let’s get it on. I’m not using no race card, I’m not using none of that sh*t. All I’m saying is guess what, this is the time to put up or shut up, sh*t on the pot or get up. You’ve been talking all that sh*t, now it’s time to pay the piper. Put your money where your mouth is.”