Tyron Woodley Says Colby Covington Never Wanted to Fight Him

Tyron Woodley says Colby Covington didn’t truly want a bout against him.

On Sept. 8, Woodley will put his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight title on the line against Darren Till. The bout will headline UFC 228 inside the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. It’ll be “The Chosen One’s” fourth title defense.

Covington is the interim welterweight champion, but that’ll change once Woodley and Till begin their title bout. “Chaos” had to undergo nasal surgery. Speaking to the media backstage at UFC 227, Woodley has some choice words for Covington (via MMAJunkie.com):

“He’s basically shown us he’s a (expletive), and he never really wanted to fight in the first place. That was for you guys. I’m willing to beat anybody. You guys, the fans, and Brazil, and all the people he disrespected, and people that knew his antics were complete frickin’ horrible scripted elementary antics, you guys wanted to see him get his ass whooped. And I was just going to do it because he was next up.”

Woodley and Covington have had a nasty feud brewing. The two were once teammates at American Top Team. Woodley shared his time with Roufusport, which led to Covington blasting the 170-pound champion.

In the meantime, Woodley will have to focus on “The Gorilla.” Till is undefeated with a professional mixed martial arts record of 17-0-1. He is coming off a controversial unanimous decision victory over Stephen Thompson. Till hasn’t been able to avoid questions about his weight issues. Till missed weight by 3.5 pounds going into his bout with Thompson. Many feel he is reaping the rewards of not having to fulfill his obligation to make the 170-pound mark. Of course if he can’t make weight this time, then his title shot goes away.

