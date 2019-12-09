Tyron Woodley Says ‘F**k That’ About Fighting At UFC London

Tyron Woodley is not interested in fighting at UFC London.

Leon Edwards has called for that bout and mentioned London would be ideal. Yet, if that fight happens, it will not be in England or any foreign country for that matter.

Instead, Woodley was speaking on a live stream (captured by MMA World) where he says he wants to fight soon and wants it to be in the United States.

“I’m starving to get the strap and watching all this press conference sh*t is so corny and so tacky man,” Tyron Woodley said (via BJPENN.com). “They’re making the belt look dumb so I gotta get back in there. Everybody thinks it’s something until they get in that pocket. They complain and they wanted me to be a champion in a different way, but I was a champion my way. Now you guys understand that it’s different. It’s different when you’re in the pocket. So much demand, so much sh*t you gotta do.

“I’m ready to fight soon, man,” Woodley continued. “They want me to fight in London. F*ck that, I’m not going all the way to London to fight. I’m the five-time world champion, I’m gonna fight f*cking here. January 18th, January 25th, February 8th, I wanna fight in the States. I don’t wanna go out of the country and fight. When I go out of the country I wanna be on vacation.”

Woodley has not fought since UFC 235 in March when he lost by unanimous decision to Kamaru Usman to lose the welterweight title.