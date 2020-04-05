Tyron Woodley Says He’s ‘In’ For UFC 249, Calls Out Colby Covington

Tyron Woodley says he is prepared to do battle at UFC 249 and he wants to know if Colby Covington will be his dance partner.

The status of UFC 249 is up in the air. While UFC president Dana White insists the event will take place on April 18, a location hasn’t even been set in stone. The original main event between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson has also been stomped out as “The Eagle” is stuck in Russia due to a travel ban.

Woodley “In” For UFC 249, Calls Out Covington

Woodley took to his Twitter account to claim he is in for UFC 249. He’s also calling out Colby Covington for the April 18 date.

Just wanted you guys to know I'm in for #UFC249 I gave my management team executive permission to make it happen. Im training like a machine & ready to walk through someone! @uFC what's the word? Colby in or not? Are you guys going to pull the trigger on this its 2wks away? — Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) April 4, 2020

Woodley was scheduled to collide with Leon Edwards at UFC London. Edwards ended up pulling out of the fight as he couldn’t make it out to the United States when the UFC planned to change the location. The event ended up being postponed after new CDC guidelines made it difficult for the UFC to hold the card.

Covington offered to step up and face Woodley before the event was postponed. “The Chosen One” and “Chaos” have gone back-and-forth on wanting to fight on the UFC 249 card. Both men hurled accusations of ducking.

Do you think Tyron Woodley fights at UFC 249 on April 18?