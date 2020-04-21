Tyron Woodley Says Israel Adesanya Isn’t As ‘Dope’ As Everyone Thinks, Adesanya Fires Back

Tyron Woodley isn’t as impressed by Israel Adesanya as others are.

Adesanya is the reigning UFC middleweight champion. “The Last Stylebender” has been considered to be a breakout star. His unique personality and exciting fighting style have many believing that the sky’s the limit for Adesanya’s star power. Some are wondering if some of the shine has worn off already, however, after Adesanya’s lackluster title defense against Yoel Romero.

Woodley Not In Awe Of Adesanya, ‘Stylebender’ Responds

During an Instagram live chat, Woodley admitted that he doesn’t share the same admiration for Adesanya that others do (h/t Bloody Elbow).

“I don’t think he’s as dope as everybody is saying. I think he’s great, but everyone is making him out like he’s some phenomenon,” he said. “I’ve seen some exposure in the Gastelum fight — somebody I walked through. I’ve seen some exposure in the Yoel Romero fight, he’s scared of guys with power. One thing that Yoel and I have in common — not the same — is power, explosiveness. It didn’t seem like he was trying to deal with that at all.”

It didn’t take Adesanya long to respond to the former UFC welterweight champion.

Lol see me see trouble…whala just dey find me anyhow.@TWooodley can’t even deal with one Nigerian Nightmare @USMAN84kg when he was at 30%.

Oboy sit down before I lash your nyash well well 😂 — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) April 21, 2020

Adesanya is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Romero. The bout was widely panned for its lack of activity. It didn’t help that the bout had to follow up Weili Zhang vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk, which could very well snag the 2020 Fight of the Year. Even if the coronavirus pandemic never occurred, it’s hard to imagine Zhang vs. Jedrzejczyk not being in the conversation by December.

As for Woodley, he hasn’t competed since March 2019. He dropped a unanimous decision to Kamaru Usman, losing his 170-pound gold in the process. He was scheduled to fight at UFC London but the event was postponed.