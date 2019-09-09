Tyron Woodley Says Kamaru Usman Rematch Is ‘Super Necessary’

Tyron Woodley is continuing his campaign for a rematch against Kamaru Usman.

The two fought back at UFC 235 where Usman dominated the entire fight en route to a decision victory to win the welterweight title. Since the loss, Woodley has wanted the rematch saying that performance wasn’t him, but has still yet to fight.

So, whether or not the fight happens is to be seen, but Woodley called for a rematch once again saying it is ‘super necessary.’

“Since Colby’s being a bitch per usual! @usman84kg [Kamaru Usman] what you say we run this back! If any thing is “#supernecessary” it’s this,” Tyron Woodley wrote.

Of course, it was reported Colby Covington and Kamaru Usman negotiations have hit a pause. The two could not come to an agreement so the UFC tried to book Usman vs. Masvidal, then Masvidal vs. Leon Edwards for a vacant title as they were going to strip Usman.

Although Tyron Woodley was the champion for quite a while, it seems unlikely this fight will happen next. He has not fought since the loss and pulled out of a fight with a hand injury. But, stranger things have happened in the UFC.