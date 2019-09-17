Tyron Woodley Says Khabib Bout Would Motivate Him ‘Beyond Measure’

Tyron Woodley has explained why a catchweight bout with UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov interests him.

Woodley is a former UFC welterweight champion. He’s even entertained the idea of moving up to middleweight when Michael Bisping was the 185-pound title holder. Still, “The Chosen One” is intrigued by a potential match-up with Nurmagomedov.

Woodley Explains Desire To Fight Khabib

During a fan Q&A session conducted by the UFC, Woodley discussed wanting to share the Octagon with “The Eagle” (via MMAFighting.com).

“He’s a beast,” Woodley said. “I just think that right now in my life and my career, I need the impossible. I need the stuff that nobody can do, I need the thing that’s gonna motivate me beyond measure and I think that he provides that.

“Obviously, I could never make 155. I’m already kind of alluding to handling business at welterweight and going up to middleweight. It would have to be something at a catchweight, it would have to be something that he would be interested in. He’s on top of the world right now, I might not even be an option for him. It’s more out of respect of what he can do. I know Dustin, he spars middleweights, light heavyweights, and for him to go out there and put on a performance like that against Dustin, I gotta see what it feels like.”

Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson is likely next as UFC president Dana White has said “El Cucuy” gets dibs on the next lightweight title shot. White also mentioned that if Ferguson doesn’t take the bout with Nurmagomedov, then Conor McGregor will step in.