Tyron Woodley Says Losing To Kamaru Usman Humbled Him

Back at UFC 235, Tyron Woodley was dominated by Kamaru Usman to lose his welterweight title. No one expected Usman to beat Woodley like that, yet “The Chosen One” says he has taken some positives from the loss.

One positive is the fact that he says the loss humbled him.

“Even in loss man, I thank Usman for that fight because I had to check myself,” Tyron Woodley said during a live stream on social media (via BJPENN.com). “I had to humble myself, I had to put myself back on the grind. I had to put myself back to where I was at when I f*cking got to the top, very uncomfortable place. Sparring world champion boxers and getting beat up. Wrestling division I wrestlers on a day-to-day basis. Running, training, strength, and conditioning at weird hours and just really get my body to a point where f*cking it couldn’t stand me. It hated me for what I was doing to it and that’s what I did. I got back to that now.”

Tyron Woodley has not fought since he lost the title. Leon Edwards has said he wants to fight him, yet nothing is official. Usman, meanwhile, is set to defend his title against Colby Covington at UFC 245.