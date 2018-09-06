Tyron Woodley Says Darren Till Fight In Personal

Tyron Woodley has solidified himself as the top dog in the UFC’s welterweight division.

So imagine his displeasure when time after time the MMA community continues to paint him as the underdog. Woodley has successfully defended his championship three times since dethroning Robbie Lawler in 2016.

Two of those contests were against decorated striker Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson. Woodley’s last outing saw him handily defeat Demian Maia in July of last year. Following a 14-month layoff, Woodley is again ready to defend his throne against a rising young star.

Darren Till is riding high off the momentum of his decision victory over “Wonderboy” in his hometown of Liverpool, England. Till is a phenomenal striker and holds a significant size advantage over Woodley.

In fact, many are expecting Till to leave Texas as the UFC’s new welterweight champion. It’s that fact alone that makes this fight with Till so personal (via MMA Fighting):

“It feels great to be back. It feels great to have an opponent that really thinks he wants some, to go out there and train and just have that mindset — this is personal,” Woodley said.

“I’m going to go out there and I’m going to send a message once and for all, and just go out there and do what I do best.

“The narrative consistently stays the same, and I think the way you change the narrative is you go out there and you kick ass and you take names, and you walk away.

“It’s about to be intercepted — the storyline and what everybody thinks is going to happen is about to change once again. It’s always the case, and that’s why it’s personal.”

