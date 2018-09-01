Tyron Woodley Shuts Down Any Advantages Darren Till Might Have Over Him

Tyron Woodley is getting set to defend his UFC welterweight title yet again.

“The Chosen One” will headline UFC 228 on pay-per-view (PPV) opposite challenger Darren Till. Till earned his title opportunity off a controversial unanimous decision win over Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson.

Recently, Woodley spoke to media ahead of the upcoming title clash. Before a reporter could finish their question, in which they mentioned he was the second-oldest champion in the UFC, Woodley interjected (via MMA Junkie):

“Oh, you’re gonna try to make me be old?” Woodley said. “Who’s the fastest welterweight in the division? Who’s the most powerful welterweight in the division?

“Who is the most experienced welterweight in the division? So what advantages do you have, because you’re 24 years old, that I don’t have?”

Woodley is no stranger to his current position. He has faced young and talented fighters before, and has been doubted as champion several times. For “T-Wood” this is just another day at the office:

“It’s not the first young, undefeated fighter that I’ve fought. Kelvin Gastelum was that guy, too, right?” Woodley said. “He had what it took: ‘Oh, he’s young, he can wrestle, blah blah blah.’ So I’m right back in the same position.

“It’s so funny that I consistently end up in this same position, that the people that I’m facing are the ones that they’re looking so far ahead.

“So, once again, I’ll be the spoiler. I’ll mess up the plans, and I’ll continue to be the world champion.”

Woodley also dispelled the rumor that he is consumed by the champion’s lifestyle, and has lost his hunger for victory. The champ still trains like a madman, and will match his 25-year-old Englishman counterpart’s hunger on fight night:

“I think the narrative has been portrayed as Tyron is so focused on entertainment, music, Hollywood, the ESPYs, he’s partying, he’s doing this stuff, he’s got all this new drip, and this young kid is so hungry, and he ain’t seen this kid in a year, and he don’t care, and he want the title so bad, duh duh. I’m gonna let that become the narrative,” Woodley said.

“Meanwhile I’m training like a madman, and meanwhile he’s gonna get his ass whooped.”