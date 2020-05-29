Tyron Woodley Slams Leon Edwards Over Jorge Masvidal Incident

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley feels Leon Edwards has no business throwing shade at anyone.

Woodley and Edwards were scheduled to collide back in March. The bout would’ve headlined UFC London inside The O2 Arena. Travel restrictions brought about by the coronavirus pandemic forced Edwards off the card. Woodley is now set to face Gilbert Burns in the main event of UFC on ESPN 9 tomorrow night (May 29).

Woodley Roasts Edwards Over Masvidal Incident

Back in early 2019, Jorge Masvidal punched Edwards backstage at a UFC event in London after exchanging words. Woodley and Edwards have been trading barbs as of late and “The Chosen One” said Edwards has no room to talk following his incident with Masvidal (h/t BJPenn.com).

"Bruh, if you're watching this, never talk s— to nobody ever again… That's the biggest capital L I've seen in a long time."@TWooodley sent a message to Leon Edwards after finally seeing his backstage altercation with Jorge Masvidal in London 🤐 (via @arielhelwani) pic.twitter.com/HdTU3EeIVt — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 27, 2020

“Leon can never talk,” Woodley told ESPN. “I never went back and watched the full video of the backstage thing with Masvidal. I went back and watched the whole thing. Bruh, if you’re watching this, never talk s**t to nobody ever again. You are completely muted for life. You have a permanent time out. Where I’m from, can’t nobody walk around the street safely if that happens to them.”

When Woodley steps inside the Octagon tomorrow night, it’ll be his first bout since March 2019. In his last outing, Woodley lost the UFC welterweight title to Kamaru Usman via unanimous decision. Woodley was set to meet Robbie Lawler in a rematch later that year but he had to undergo surgery.

Edwards is left to wonder when he’ll be able to step back inside the Octagon. His planned bout with Woodley would’ve been the biggest of his pro MMA career. A win could’ve very well led him to a rematch with Usman for the welterweight gold. Edwards dropped a unanimous decision to Usman back in 2015.