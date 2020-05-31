Tyron Woodley Speaks On Loss To Gilbert Burns

It didn’t take long for Tyron Woodley to face the music.

Last night (May 30), Woodley returned to the Octagon to take on Gilbert Burns. This was “The Chosen One’s” first bout since March 2019 when he lost the UFC welterweight title to Kamaru Usman. In the bout with Usman, Woodley was decimated for five rounds and dropped a unanimous decision win. He didn’t fare any better against Burns. Woodley was defeated by Burns via unanimous decision and it was a wipeout.

Woodley Discusses UFC on ESPN 9 Loss

Woodley hopped on his Instagram account to address his latest setback (h/t BJPenn.com).

“I hoped I was going to win the fight to be honest. I know the first round started off rough. I don’t know how that mother f*cker elbowed me. I know he kicked me in my damn leg and that thing hasn’t been right since. I don’t know what he hit me with on the feet if it was a elbow or what. You mother f*ckers saw it but whatever. He kicked me in my damn leg and then ever since then that thing was just not right. I could not get a rhythm going.”

Woodley went on to say that he’s fine on the injury side of things. He said that he was stitched up well by a plastic surgeon for the deep cut near his eye, which occurred early in the fight. “The Chosen One” also said he simply has to trust the process even though he doesn’t understand his misfortune inside the Octagon.

Many are left to wonder what the future will hold for Woodley. At the age of 38 and with two one-sided losses in a row, some believe Woodley’s time as an elite welterweight is over. His performances as of late are a far cry from when he was the reigning UFC 170-pound title holder.

Going into his bout with Burns, Woodley said he was motivated and ready to make another run at the welterweight title. There were points in the bout with Burns where Woodley tried to fire himself up but he couldn’t get going.