Tyron Woodley Speaks On Pulling Out Of UFC Minneapolis

Woodley was scheduled to take on Robbie Lawler in a rematch on June 29. The bout would’ve headlined UFC on ESPN 3 inside the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Woodley will have to wait a little longer to rebound from his March title loss as he’s dealing with an injury.

Woodley Discusses Removal From UFC Minneapolis Card

“The Chosen One” spoke to his fans during an Instagram Live session. Woodley explained why he won’t be fighting next month (via MMAJunkie.com):

“A lot of questions about my hand and me not fighting June 29. I don’t know if they’re going to reschedule me and Robbie for a different date or if they’re going to actually get him a new opponent, but I got to make sure I protect my hand. That’s where I make the money with. I have to be confident throwing my moneymaker, my right hand. I toughed it through the last fight, guys, a lot of (expletive) tape. This time around I’ve got to be honest with myself. The gripping, the grabbing, the posting, the pushing off, the strength, the snapping – all of the above was a little bit more difficult. I’m going to make sure I put myself in position to be successful. At the end of the day, I got to get that belt back. I’ve got to put myself in the best position.”

Woodley is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Kamaru Usman. It was his first loss since June 2014. Woodley has gone 6-1-1 in his last eight outings.