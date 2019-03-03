Tyron Woodley Releases Statement Following UFC 235 Title Loss

Tyron Woodley has issued a statement following his first loss since June 2014.

Last night (March 2), Woodley put the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight title on the line against Kamaru Usman. Woodley was dominated throughout the fight and couldn’t get anything going. Usman negated “The Chosen One’s” offense and was able to capture the 170-pound gold via unanimous decision.

Woodley took to his Instagram account to address his fans in a live stream (via BJPenn.com):

“You win some and you lose some. Obviously tonight I didn’t plan on losing my belt. It is kind of a travesty to me. I’ve been pretty high and pretty low. But I definitely want to tell the fans I appreciate the support regardless. God is still always on the throne. So whether I win or lose I am always a champion. I am going to come back harder. I am going to get my belt back and do what I need to do.”

He went on to give Usman props for his performance:

“You know one thing I thought a lot about guys. I had this all mapped out, you know what I was going to do. I was going to fight Usman, I was going to fight Colby (Covington) and then I was going to go after the 185-pound belt and try to be a champion at middleweight. But sometimes god has a different plan for you… And if I am saying that I am the greatest welterweight of all time, then the way I take this adversity, the way I take this bump in the road, it will show you why I am the greatest. Shoutout to Usman, he came out and put on a great performance. He put a game plan together and executed. I didn’t feel myself, I felt flat. He was the better man tonight. Anyways I thought I’d come on here and tell all of you guys tonight was not my night.”

During the post-fight press conference, Woodley was asked if a middleweight move was still in the cards. Woodley said he isn’t making the move until he gets the welterweight gold back.

