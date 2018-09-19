Tyron Woodley is still down to fight at UFC 230, but he has to get his thumb looked at first.

Woodley is coming off a dominant welterweight title defense against Darren Till. The two met in the main event of UFC 228. “The Chosen One” earned a second-round submission victory over Till for his fourth title defense.

Tyron Woodley Still Open to UFC 230 if He’s Injury-Free

While Woodley had a dominant performance, he didn’t walk away entirely unscathed. During a recent appearance on MMA Junkie Radio, Woodley revealed that he could have a thumb injury:

“I’ve got an MRI on my thumb and I’m sending it for a second opinion. If I’m good, then I have no issue with fighting in November. The more I fight, the better rhythm I get in the swing of things. Obviously, I just fought, so I’m still in phenomenal shape. I’ve been eating pancakes, shrimp fried rice, brownies – taking a week and eating some bullcrap. … It all depends on how severe my thumb injury is. I dislocated it in the first round punching (Darren Till) in the back of the head. I thought it was just jammed.”

Former interim UFC welterweight champion Colby Covington is likely next in line for a shot at Woodley’s gold. “Chaos” has also expressed interest in headlining the UFC 230 card with Woodley. The two have been trading barbs for months and fans have been anticipating a title showdown between the former American Top Team teammates.

Do you think Tyron Woodley will compete on the UFC 230 card?