Tyron Woodley: There is Nothing Till Can Do to Win This Fight

In a sit-down interview with UFC.com, Tyron Woodley opened up about his main event showcase against Darren Till this Saturday at UFC 228. One of the narratives headed into the fight is how Till represents one of the many young prospects who are looking to dethrone Tyron Woodley from welterweight domination, to which Woodley simply scoffs:

“The key word is ‘try;” Woodley said. “You can try to win the lottery, but that doesn’t mean it’s going to happen. These young fighters have one or two things they do well, and I just happen to do those things great. I’m a better striker than Darren Till. I’m a better wrestler. A better grappler. I’m more explosive than him. I’m faster than him. I’ve been in more wars than him, and I’ve fought way higher-level competition than he has. My experience meter is through the roof and my IQ is maybe one of the best in the sport.

“I’m still faster than the whole division. Name me one person that’s faster. Name me one person that’s more explosive; it’s not even close. If I’m slower today, I’m still faster than him.”

When Tyron Woodley, who analyzes fights as a side gig for UFC on FOX, breaks down his fight with Darren Till, he genuinely sees no recourse for Till stylistically, and that Till will leave Las Vegas a very disappointed Scouser:

“He’s a pressure fighter, Woodley said. “He comes forward. He’s a front-leader. If he can hit you and bully you and put you on the end of his punches, then he’ll dictate that range. If he hits you with a shot, he’ll come in hard and he’ll come in to finish. A striker who will take those risks has to be willing to open himself up to take those risks. I’m the same way, I’ve got to be willing to open myself up, but I think I’m better at capitalizing on my opponent’s mistakes than he is.

There is nothing he can do in this fight.

“I don’t care if he worked out with Cael Sanderson, Dan Gable, Royce Gracie…if he brought back the greatest from the grave, he can’t compile that kind of knowledge in six weeks. His coach can’t get in there. The UK can’t get in there. Liverpool can’t jump in there.

All the boos, they yells, the cheers, the Gorillas…he has to fight me.

“They all think they want something until they’re locked in that Octagon, and he’s gonna see.”

Who do you believe is more confident headed into the UFC 228 main event? Tyron Woodley or Darren Till?