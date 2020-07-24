Tyron Woodley Thinks Gilbert Burns Could Give Kamaru Usman Problems

Tyron Woodley wouldn’t be surprised if Gilbert Burns can cause issues for UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

Woodley has competed against both Burns and Usman. “The Chosen One” lost both bouts decisively via unanimous decision. One takeaway that Woodley has is that Burns packs more of a punch than Usman. That isn’t the only advantage he feels Burns has over “The Nigerian Nightmare.”

Woodley Can See Burns Giving Usman Issues

Appearing on the UFC Unfiltered podcast, Woodley discussed how Burns can utilize his advantages to give Usman perhaps his toughest test to date (h/t MMAJunkie).

“He has power,” Woodley said of Burns on the “UFC Unfiltered” podcast. “He has more power than Usman. He’s a better grappler than Usman, jiu-jitsu wise, but I think the striking – he may not be better, but he does punch a little bit harder, and it’s going to be a point where it has to go to the ground. We all just can be real: Gilbert’s gonna win that ground fight. Maybe not from his back, but if he finds a way on top or a position where he can take the back, it’s a problem.”

Burns defeated Woodley back in May. He was supposed to get a crack at the UFC welterweight championship at UFC 251 but tested positive for COVID-19. “Durinho” was replaced by Jorge Masvidal, who dropped a unanimous decision to Usman. UFC president Dana White has revealed plans to give Burns the next 170-pound title opportunity.

Masvidal has called for a rematch with Usman, while Leon Edwards has claimed to be more deserving than Burns of the next title shot. Time will tell if Dana White sticks to his guns.