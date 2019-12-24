Tyron Woodley Thinks Jorge Masvidal Would ‘F*cking Own’ Conor McGregor

Tyron Woodley doesn’t appear to be convinced that Conor McGregor would have a chance against Jorge Masvidal.

It’s clear that Masvidal has his sights set on a clash with McGregor. In a phone conversation recorded by Hans Molenkamp, “Gamebred” said he was targeting the “Notorious” one before UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. Masvidal cited McGregor being a generational star as the reason why he’s eyeing that bout before a title match.

While Masvidal has praise for McGregor, he told Barstool Sports that he still wants to put a hurting on the former UFC “champ-champ” (h/t MMAJunkie).

“I want to rearrange his face,” Masvidal said, when asked if he wants a fight with McGregor. “I wouldn’t mind collecting a nice check and whooping his ass, because that’s a bad motherf*cker. You know? Take nothing from the man. He’s got two belts at 145 pounds and 155 pounds – not easy weights to win at. Both times that he won the belt, it was unquestioned. It was no opposition. It was no fighting really. It was just he went in there, did what he wanted, and came home with the belt. So I would definitely like to fight him.”

Former UFC welterweight champion Woodley recently answered questions from fight fans during a live stream on social media. When asked about a potential clash between McGregor and Masvidal, “The Chosen One” expressed his belief that Masvidal would be too much for McGregor.

“I think Masvidal would f*cking own McGregor, man. No bullsh*t. I think they would f*ck him up. That’s what I really think.”

McGregor is set to return to action on Jan. 18. He’ll meet Donald Cerrone in the main event of UFC 246. Masvidal is coming off a third-round TKO victory over Nate Diaz last month at UFC 244.

Do you agree with Tyron Woodley on how Conor McGregor vs. Jorge Masvidal would play out?